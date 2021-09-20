Although they have not convinced with the pelita, there is no doubt that América is the right leader of the Liga Mx, since they have achieved an effective style to play and obtain the results and, at least, they have practically the ticket for the playoffs. signed.
And several footballers of the capital’s squad have had an important performance within Solari’s teams, there is a specific piece that has shone with its own light, it is Salvador Reyes, who came to America as a low-profile reinforcement and has had a performance far above what was initially expected.
There is no doubt that Salvador has been the best of the reinforcements in an abundant way, he is also today the most decisive footballer of the entire squad, since he has added in five of the 12 goals that the eagles have scored in the tournament , with two goals and 3 assists, figures that no other player of the azulcrema can boast.
This is a fact that powerfully draws attention, since the former player from Puebla arrived in the capital of the country with a defensive rather than offensive role, but has undergone a change of area and game trends under the command of Solari.
Leave a Reply