This Tuesday, May 24, A young man killed 19 children and two teachers with a firearm at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, United States. The local police managed to shoot down the suspect, who was identified as Salvador Ramos.

In addition, that same day, according to the authorities, Ramos shot his grandmother and then crashed his car near the elementary school. The 66-year-old woman was admitted to the San Antonio hospital, but no information is known about her health status.

Although there is little information about this young man, according to ‘The Daily Beast’, Salvador Ramos was described as a “calm” person, according to his friends and co-workers at Wendy’s.

However, they noticed that the young man’s attitude had changed and he had become aggressive. Also, he had stopped attending school because he wasn’t going to graduate with his fellow seniors.

Santos Valdez Jr, a former friend of Ramos, told ‘The Washington Post’ that Ramos suffered from harassment by his colleagues, who he was bullied because he had a speech impediment that included a stutter and a lisp.

Valdez also recalled once that Ramos had cut his face with a knife for fun. Although he first said that a cat had scratched him, he later admitted that he had done it himself.

“Then he told me the truth, that he had cut his face with knives over and over again,” Valdez told the American media.

Another of his friends told the same outlet that Ramos used to throw eggs at people’s vehicles and shoot random strangers with a pellet gun from his car.

The young man on his Instagram account had posted an image three days ago with two semi-automatic shotguns with the charger attached. Texas State Senator Greg Abbott told ‘CNN’ that Ramos bought his weapons after his 18th birthday, on May 16.

Last message

On his Instagram account, the young man posted a photo of a Daniel Defense AR-15 weapon with a high-capacity magazine. In the stories he tagged an unknown young woman from Los Angeles, who shared screenshots of the conversation.

“What do your weapons have to do with me?” she asked, and he replied, “I’m about to. I’ll tell you before 11. There’s a little secret I’d like to tell you.”

Then Ramos sent her a message again at 9:16 in the morning saying: “I’m going to do it,” but she never answered because she was afraid. An hour later the shooting happened.

