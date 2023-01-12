THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, January 12, 2023, 11:25



The Governing Council approved this Thursday the appointment of Blanca Soro Mateo and Salvador Pérez Alcaraz as new members of the Legal Council of the Region of Murcia. The Murcian woman becomes the first woman to integrate this body, created 25 years ago by Law 2/1997, of May 17.

Blanca Soro Mateo has a law degree from the University of Murcia, a master’s degree in Environmental Policy and Management from the Carlos III University of Madrid, and a PhD in Law from the UMU. Since 2009 she is a tenured professor of Administrative Law at the University of Murcia.

Salvador Pérez Alcaraz has a degree in Law from the University of Murcia and a Social Graduate, with an extensive career as a professor and researcher at the UMU. The lawyer, who currently works in Cartagena, taught at the Law School of the University of Murcia and at the School of Labor Practice.