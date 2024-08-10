Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/08/2024 – 15:39

Those in the city of Salvador are interested in learning more about who is the vice-governor of Bahia on the ticket of PT member Jerônimo Rodrigues and MDB candidate for mayor of the capital of Bahia, Geraldo Junior. Among the questions are who is his vice-governor, whether he is related to former Minister of National Integration Geddel Vieira Lima and what his proposals are for the position he is running for. And he answered the questions for Estadão.

Geraldo is the second participant in Joga no Google – Especial Eleições, a section of Estadão that answers the most frequently asked questions to candidates for mayor in the main capitals of the country.

The video series began this week and will publish three videos per week – one on Friday, one on Saturday and one on Sunday – to answer the main questions that citizens of ten capitals (Salvador, Fortaleza, Recife, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Goiânia and Manaus) ask about the main candidates from these cities on Google, the largest search engine used in Brazil.

Salvador kicked things off this Friday, the 8th, with an interview with the candidate running for reelection for Brazil’s first capital, Bruno Reis (União Brasil). Kléber Rosa (PSOL) will be the last candidate from the city to answer the questionnaire. The video will air this Sunday, the 11th.

An ally of the PT government in Bahia, Geraldo says that his main proposals are in the areas of social justice, environmental justice and job creation. As his main project, he highlighted a project that aims to connect the historic center of Salvador to the Itapagipe Peninsula, which includes the lower city of the capital.

As his main asset, Geraldo is betting on the PT alliance and the popularity of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the state to overcome Bruno Reis and União Brasil, which has been in charge of Salvador since 2013.

Check out Geraldo Junior’s interview below.

Is Geraldo Junior related to Geddel Vieira Lima?

Geraldo Júnior is not related to Geddel Vieira Lima. I joined the party in 2020, I met Minister Geddel, we belong to the same political party, but Geddel is Geddel; Geraldo Junior is Geraldo Junior. We are not related in any way and what unites us is our relationship with the party, with the MDB.

What are Geraldo Junior’s proposals?

Social justice, environmental justice, prosperity, job and income generation, we have a project to connect the city’s historic center to the Itapagipe Peninsula, through a VLT mode.

Who is Geraldo Junior?

Geraldo Junior, lawyer, radio broadcaster, has been a councilor for the city of Salvador four times, twice president of the Chamber, and is currently vice-governor alongside governor Jerônimo Rodrigues and president Lula, in the process of reconstruction and unity of the country.

Who is Geraldo Junior related to?

Geraldo Junior is the son of Mrs. Clarice, who passed away in 2020. She has always been my source of inspiration; son of former city councilor Super Geraldo, twice councilor of the city of Salvador. I have two sons, one of whom was even elected as state deputy in the last elections, and I have a princess by my side, a six-year-old daughter, who is also a source of inspiration, life and motivation.

Who is Geraldo Junior’s deputy?

Our vice president is Fábia Reis, a female leader who is very familiar with issues related to social movements and social justice. She was secretary of racial equality and the promotion of racial equality in the government of Minister Rui Costa. It is a great honor to be alongside Fábia Reis.

A curiosity…

I love the sea and have a strong connection with nature. Whenever I want to recharge my batteries, there’s nothing like a good swim in All Saints Bay to renew my strength and keep fighting. My passion for the sea has been with me since the beginning of my life.