Sunday, May 21, 2023, 8:35 p.m.



Some 500 triathletes participated this Sunday in the XVI City of Cartagena Sertri Triathlon, organized by the Cartagena Triathlon Club and the FTRM, with the collaboration of Radio Cartagena SER. The winner was Salvador Martínez from Cartagena, who competes for the Galician Cidade de Fluvial, with a time of 1 hour, 3 minutes and 9 seconds. Second place went to José Antonio Hoyos from Caravaqueño, who had just landed from Yokohama after competing with Abel Torreblanca in the paratriathlon World Series. He came within 4 seconds of the champion. Third was Raúl Martínez, from the Lorca Triathlon Club, with a time of 1 hour, 3 minutes and 29 seconds.

As for the women’s classification, Eva Pastor, a Valencian from CEA Bétera, was the winner, signing a time of 1 hour, 10 minutes and 53 seconds. The second position was taken by Marina Alcaraz, from the Cartagena Triathlon Club, with a time of 1 hour, 16 minutes and 42 seconds. And third finished Elena Burruezo, from Fuensanta Impulso UCAM Bitec, with a time of 1 hour, 17 minutes and 47 seconds.

By teams, the men’s podium was made up of CT Murcia Unidata, in first position, Archena Sipcam Triathlon, in second, and Club Triatlón Lorca, in third. While, in the women’s category, again at the top of the drawer was the CT Murcia Unidata, followed by the Trirunner Pozo Estrecho and the Tribike. In the other categories, the champions were Alberto Jaime (Tragamillas Triathlon) and Elena Romero (Guerrita Alcantarilla) in youth; Javier Martínez (CT Caravaca) and Noah López (Guerrita Alcantarilla) in cadet; Juan Bastida (CT Lorca) and Martina Párraga (CT Murcia) in children; and Eneko Manzano and Helena Moya in juvenile, both from CT Murcia. The winner of the Women’s Triathlon (for non-federated members) was Rocío Pérez, from CA Mandarache.