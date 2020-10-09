Today, the Congressional Health Commission has experienced moments of tension during the appearance of Salvador Illa. The Minister of Health was subjected to questions from parliamentarians about the management of the coronavirus crisis and, after hearing the resolution of the Supreme Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM), He was harshly questioned by Ana Pastor, former Minister of the Popular Party (PP).

Pastor has requested the resignation of Illa, whom he accused of hiding information. “You have lost your health and legal reason, reflect on what you are doing and reconsider, but from home”, affirmed the policy of the PP.

These words caused the Minister of Health to be more heated than usual in his appearances. “I have missed a certain tone of humility. His party governs several communities, including the one with the worst data, and who manages this autonomous community will have something to do with it “, Illa responded to Ana Pastor.

Likewise, the Minister of Health called for unity to face the pandemic. “Fight the government if you want, but fight the second wave of the pandemic first”, Illa added, who was raising her tone in her response: “I do not tolerate you telling me that I am hiding data from this camera, much less that I am kidding them. That statement is not up to his usual parliamentary performance, unless the one we have known so far was a fiction. I have appeared as many times as I have been asked and I will continue to do so ”.

“What is your objective? Do you think that drastic measures had to be taken in Madrid? Do you think that the measures that have been taken in other communities are correct or are they exaggerated? Was there an agreement with the Community of Madrid? Don’t you think we should go together in this endeavor? It seems to me that a person like you should be clear about this when speaking out in this committee. I think the answer to all these questions has been made clear, “Illa later said in a reply that lasted more than four minutes.