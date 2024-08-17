He president Salvador Illa faces his mandate under the motto of “unite and serve” that sums up his purpose of leaving behind the process and to establish the vocation of public service as a priority. The Government will meet on the 27th with two central issues on the table: approving an omnibus law that concentrates all the works related to the fight against drought and the report of the Minister of Economy, Alícia Romero, on the future budgets. Her Government plan will put the Mossos d’Esquadra at the centre, especially after the fiasco of the arrest of the former head of the Executive. Carles Puigdemont, while the roadmap will highlight the negotiation of the new financing model, which will be the litmus test of its relationship with ERC. These are the 10 main challenges facing the president socialist.

1. Approve the Budgets. He former president Pere Aragonès called elections after the budgets he had agreed with the PSC failed. These accounts are unrecoverable, but Romero is analysing whether they can be the basis for those of 2025. The debate will test the solidity of the three-way alliance between socialists, republicans and the commons. In spring, the accounts failed when the PSC demanded that the Hard Rock mega-casino project (Tarragona) continue to be processed. Illa has committed himself in two investiture pacts to increase gambling taxes by law. This reform would send the recreational complex to ruin. The Government has only managed to approve the accounts before the end of the year once in a decade. It did so with the help of the former Junts councillor, Jaume Giró. Illa would like to follow that path.

2. The fight against drought. The rains last spring generated a respite that has allowed Catalonia to spend the summer with hardly any restrictions. But this Government does not want to always look to the sky and is willing to emulate Israel or California, where they have sufficient infrastructures that free them from dependence on rainwater. The next Executive will approve an omnibus law with short and medium-term measures, worth 3.5 billion euros. To start with, a shock plan with the help of the Town Councils and, for a medium-term horizon, to improve irrigation and desalination and regeneration plants. Many of these works, some already on track, will receive aid from the European funds Next Generation EU. The reservoirs of the internal basins are now at 32% of their capacity. Junts and PSC insisted that the previous Government soften the fines against Town Councils that did not comply with the anti-drought plan.

3. Financing: the star of the mandate. Aware that this is a historic demand, Illa promised in his electoral campaign to close a financing agreement with Pedro Sánchez three months after taking office, assuring that he was the only politician in Catalonia who could do so. He did not believe in a singular model for the community, but the agreement with ERC has forced him to open up the objective so that the Generalitat can collect, liquidate and manage taxes. The Government does not want to call it an agreement, but it resembles one except that solidarity with the rest of Spain is guaranteed. To achieve the objective, Congress must modify up to three laws and depends on the majorities that can be formed. Illa must persuade regional presidents, including those of the PSOE, that the model will not harm them. On the day of his inauguration he guaranteed that Catalonia is not going against anyone.

4. The pacification of the Mossos d’Esquadra. It was not by chance that Illa only announced two possible appointments during the campaign: that of Núria Parlon as Minister of the Interior (already made) and that of Major Josep Lluís Trapero as Director of the Police (which will take place in the next few days). In the centre of the storm, after the farce of not being able to stop the former president Carles Puigdemont, Illa wanted to make his first official visit to the headquarters of the Mossos in an act as symbolic as it was eloquent. Mossos They have been living on a roller coaster for years – praised for their role in the 17-A attacks, under suspicion for their role in the 1-0 referendum and under a shower of criticism for their performance in the protests following the sentencing of process— and Illa wants to remove them from the spotlight and, he said, from the “political confrontation”. Beyond that, he wants to reinforce security so as not to give credence to far-right populisms.

President Salvador Illa and the Minister of the Interior, Núria Parlon. On the right, Major Josep Lluis Trapero and Chief Commissioner Eduard Sallent. Quique Garcia (EFE)

5. Rodalies. The first embryo of the process The first major event was the large demonstrations in 2008 to denounce the state of Rodalies. Sixteen years later, the chain of breakdowns continues to be constant in a collapsed railway service. In November, ERC and PSC agreed, in the pact to invest Pedro Sánchez, that the Government would transfer three lines, R1, R2 and R3, which are those that do not connect with the border or with other autonomous communities. For the moment, the two governments (still that of Aragonès) committed weeks ago to begin the transfer of R1 in January 2025, that is, 14 months after the first agreement was reached. Illa wanted to show that he is concerned about the service and ratified Pere Macias as commissioner for the complete transfer of Rodalies.

6. Housing. With an acute housing crisis and a serious process of gentrification, The PSC and the Comuns established in their investiture agreement that access to housing will be the Government’s priority. Illa has committed to promoting 50,000 social housing units over a period that goes beyond his mandate (2024-2030), of which 15,000 will correspond to Incasòl. In addition, the commitment includes rehabilitating 150,000 in seven years to incorporate them into the protected housing stock.

7. The reform of the Administration. In the investiture debate, Illa stated that his objective is to have established the bases for transforming this sector to improve its efficiency by the end of this legislature. “We need to modernise it to gain technological capacity, attract and retain talent to offer quality care,” he said. His objective is to reach a consensus with employers, unions and the Third Sector to make this possible. “There is too much bureaucracy, too much slowness, unnecessary prolongation of procedures,” said Illa himself when he presented his government programme to social stakeholders.

8. Renewable Energy. Catalonia is at the tail end of Spain in this area and Illa has been denouncing this situation for some time. In the last 10 years, the community has, he says, stagnated at 15% of energy from that source and, therefore, very far from the Spanish average, which has gone from 15% to between 40 and 45% in a decade. And this is happening when the European Union has set itself the goal of reducing fossil fuels to zero by 2050.

9. Sixth hour in education. The PSC promised the Comuns to recover an additional hour in public schools, in the same way that it exists in the private schools. It is a measure that was launched with the left-wing tripartite government in 2006 and that was gradually withdrawn with the budget cuts brought by the Government of Artur Mas and consolidated after the pandemic. Its application requires new resources, just when the socialists are eager for a Rationalization Plan for the Catalan Administration.

10. Calm down the political conflict. The ability to reach agreements between pro-independence parties and the PSOE and PSC has meant a clear leap forward in recent years, which has allowed both the investiture of Pedro Sánchez and Salvador Illa. However, the continuous glances of distrust between both blocks show that the era of thaw has not yet ended and Junts and ERC insist on the need to hold an independence referendum. There is a commitment to establish a National Convention for the Resolution of the Political Conflict, with the presence of all the formations and to close the judicial stage of recent years.

