Salvador Illa (La Roca del Vallès, Barcelona; 57 years old) has made discretion his main hallmark of political identity both when he was Minister of Health and now that he heads the PSC. At a moment of maximum importance for its formation, with all the spotlights looking at Catalonia due to the weight of the pro-independence parties in the equation of the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, Illa maintains an ironclad secrecy, but gives clues about what may come in the elections. next weeks. His objective is that the negotiation on the amnesty leads to a text firmly anchored in the Constitution and that, rather than quickly, is “solid.” He asks the independentists to recognize the “plurality” of Catalonia before prioritizing any type of renunciation of its political foundations.

Ask. What phase exactly is the investiture negotiation in?

Answer. We are at the beginning of the process, which has the legal limit of November 27. We will try to get it done as soon as possible, but the important thing is that it is done well, with solvency.

Q. A week ago there was turbulence when the independence movement linked the investiture to the referendum. The socialists made it clear that there was room for amnesty, but not for the referendum. Was it a tactical advantage for you, with a view to lowering the significance of the amnesty?

“Pedro Sánchez made it clear that there will be no agreement until everything is agreed.”

R. There is no tactic, what there is is conviction in policies that have given results in the economic and social sphere, and in the generation of coexistence. And a willingness to consistently follow those policies. A PP and Vox Government would be a setback for Spain.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Q. When the Government granted the pardons, in many sectors a better story was missed to explain the usefulness of said measure. Is this going to be solved now with the amnesty?

R. For any objective observer of Catalan reality, the pardons helped restore concord. And for Spanish society too. It is at the base of support for Sánchez on 23-J.

Salvador Illa, in the editorial office of El País in Barcelona this Friday. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

Q. Will the amnesty law be ready before the inauguration?

R. The important thing is not to do things quickly, but well.

Q. ERC says that the amnesty has already been agreed. Is that so?

R. We explain the agreements when there are any.

Q. But is it or not?

R. When there are agreements we make them public. And we haven’t made anything public.

A failed investiture would generate a lot of frustration in Catalonia”

Q. Are you a supporter of amnesty?

R. I am willing to attend to the results of 23-J. And they say no to a PP and Vox government and yes to a progressive one led by Sánchez. A governance formula must be articulated with dialogue, coherence, discretion and political skill.

Q. He had always opposed her. What is the change?

R. The objective has been to overcome the painful events of 2017 with dialogue, to strengthen harmony. The policy deployed has borne palpable results.

Q. Pedro Sánchez used the word amnesty for the first time on Friday. Why has it been so difficult for you to verbalize it?

R. We must respect the political times. There was the time of [el líder del PP, Alberto Núñez] Feijóo, who has failed. Sánchez, as a candidate, has named his negotiating team. If there are policies that work, it is common sense to advance them even if they are uncomfortable.

The objective has been to overcome the painful events of 2017 with dialogue.

Q. You can say things by their name.

R. I try to work with prudence, discretion and making it clear that I owe myself to the framework of the Constitution.

Q. Sánchez says that the amnesty would serve to overcome the judicial consequences of one of the worst territorial crises that Spain has experienced. Do you think that with this measure the processes?

R. The president made it very clear that there will be no agreement until everything is agreed. You have to go step by step, and it is not very prudent to venture future scenarios. What we do know is that the Catalonia of 2023 is much better than that of 2017. And the policies led by President Sánchez have had a lot to do with this.

Q. Can it be done without the independence movement giving up the unilateral route?

R. We are committed to dialogue and agreed solutions that reflect a very large majority of Catalan society. Catalonia has turned the page of confrontations and recipes that generated so much tension. We want to move forward, not repeat the mistakes of the past. Socialists work for coexistence, not for tension.

Q. Do you want the preamble of the future law to reflect that what happened in 2017 or the renunciation of unilateral independence will not be repeated?

R. We are in a phase of conversations. And I perceive an attitude in Catalan society of wanting to turn the page on very painful events. For this reason, I try to have an attitude in line with what I perceive, without naivety, and that my training acts with generosity to give vent to that feeling that I detect. I trust that we all have high vision. We will not ask anyone to renounce their political ideas, but we all have to recognize the plurality of Catalonia and the plurality of Spain, that there are different ways of thinking.

Q. There are 22 rulings from the Constitutional Court that can endorse the amnesty, but they also make it clear that not just any type will do. What are the limits?

R. We will not do anything outside the framework of the Constitution.

Q. Are you in favor of referring to the dialogue table what cannot be agreed upon in negotiation, including the referendum?

R. I am committed to reaching the investiture and for the agreement to last throughout the entire legislature.

Q. In the negotiation, other important issues for self-government are also being discussed, such as the transfer of Cercanías or new financing. Do you see an agreement on these points as feasible?

R. There is an agenda of issues on different competencies, but we have to let the negotiators work discreetly.

Q. Can the independence rivalry frustrate the investiture?

R. I am convinced that not. We are all aware of the moment in which we live and what citizens ask for.

Q. What do you think of the figure of the mediator proposed by the former president Carles Puigdemont? Is there anyone from the PSC on the negotiating team?

R. We are going to let President Sánchez and his team, who are going to hold conversations with the groups, except with Vox, do their job. He already said regarding Catalonia that he is going to maintain the dialogue with me and the PSC, which is already very fluid.

Q. Puigdemont has denied him the status of interlocutor in this negotiation. Are you going to retire?

R. I’m not going to go in: I ask for respect for the electoral results of Junts, the PSC and the rest of the parties. Catalonia has gone through difficult times that have generated frustration. The failed investiture of Pedro Sánchez would create another frustration in Catalonia. And the Catalans cannot go from frustration to frustration.

Q. Travel to Brussels this week. Will he meet Puigdemont?

R. No, it’s not on the agenda.

Q. Have you spoken to him? Or do you have intention?

R. This has not occurred.

Q. If the investiture does not prosper, will you not vote on the Government Budgets like a year ago?

R. We try not to mix. His actions can be greatly improved and he has been losing support, but we don’t want things to go wrong; We want to help them do well.

Q. Is Sumar’s amnesty proposal in line with what the PSOE proposes?

R. I just want to remember that the one who is going to appeal to the confidence of the Chamber will not be Sumar but Pedro Sánchez. If they seek prominence? Don’t know. We try to act with great caution and respect for procedures. It is appropriate to do so with discretion and always make it very clear within the framework of the Constitution. And, with all due respect, let everyone do what they think they have to do.

Salvador Illa, in the EL PAÍS editorial office in Barcelona this Friday. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

Q. Today there is a demonstration in Barcelona against the amnesty. You spoke out in the past with Societat Civil. Is this a strange situation for you?

R. I don’t share it. I would like certain leaders to come to Catalonia to listen, to feel it, to know it and to help generate bonds of coexistence. I do not base my project on going against or competing with anyone. I try to go in favor, generate links and bridges.

Q. Do you think the PP will go to this demonstration to try to set Catalonia on fire?

R. Don’t know. What I do know is that the seat differential with the PP in Catalonia is 13. And four years ago it was 10. And this is not interpretable: it is objective.

Q. The PSC appeared on June 23 without including the amnesty in its program. Do they fear that their change of position will affect them electorally?

R. Don’t know. A good part of Catalan society has recognized that the PSC has tried to solve very complicated situations in moments of discomfort. And we are going to continue doing it without naivety but with generosity and recognizing the plurality of Catalonia. And then the citizens will say. It seems that things are not going badly for us at the moment.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter