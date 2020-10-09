After holding a Extraordinary Council of Ministers To address the situation in the Community of Madrid, the ministers of Health, Salvador Illa, and Interiors, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, have appeared before the media to detail the measures that will be applied after the declaration of the State of Alarm in said community. In Illa’s words, the Government would have preferred “take the measures with agreement, but the government has the obligation to protect the health of Madrid and Spaniards “.

In the first place, the Minister of Health took the floor to explain the calendar that has led to these new measures. “On September 17 the Vice President Aguado demanded the help of the Government because the situation was not going well. That day, President Pedro Sánchez requested a letter from Ayuso to assess the situation. Their meeting was held at the Government headquarters on September 21. It was agreed to form a working group to collaborate in the fight against the pandemic. On the 25th, in view of the evolution, I transferred the recommendations for measures that should be applied in the community“, details the minister.

“On the 26th, the spokesperson for the created group presented its resignation just 48 hours after being appointed. On the 28th we met with the Madrid Health Minister, the government accepted the measures to be applied. However, in the Interterritorial Council Madrid voted against and questioned the validity of the agreement. On October 2, the Madrid government published the order and, in turn, presented a appeal against measures. Finally, yesterday the court decided not ratify the measures.

Three possible scenarios

After reject the TSJM the measures to be applied in the community, Salvador Illa confirmed the three scenarios presented by Pedro Sánchez to Isabel Díaz Ayuso. “The facts are clear, the Government has wanted to reach an agreement with a coherent attitude. Yesterday the president called Ayuso to try to reach an agreement. In that conversation, he explained three scenarios: the first, that the Community of Madrid dictated a order for the implementation of special measures in matters of Public Health “.

The second, Illa confirmed, that request the “declaration of the state of alarm in the community jointly with the Government. Third, let it be the Ex officio government who will declare it. In a second conversation, the president asked for time until this afternoon, and has decided to do nothing until now. “

“We can fold our arms or we can stop the virus. The obligation of this government is to stop the virus by bending the contagion curve protecting all Spaniards, even if it involves some sacrifices. In CAM, the virus has very high transmission levels. There is community transmission, primary care is at risk of being overwhelmed“he assured. In addition, he made a comparison with other large European cities that have acted for longer. “In Paris, with an incidence of 260 cases, the closure of bars for 14 days has been decreed. In Berlin, there is a limit of 10 people for meetings, with only 50 cases. In London there are similar measures, with 104 cases per 100,000 inhabitants “.

Data of the Community of Madrid

The head of the Health portfolio commented that 99% of political decisions are debatable, but that “the health of Madrid it is indisputable, as there is community transmission. There are currently 3,361 people hospitalized in the Community of Madrid. It accumulates 258,000 infected people, 70 since July 1. 1,209 people have died since then. From here on, patience has a limit, there is no more blind than someone who does not want to see. It is important that the level of infections does not spread to the rest of Spain. The measures taken on September 30 went in that direction. The TSJM has adopted that it is not enough, not like other courts. I announce that the Government has decided to declare a State of Alarm for the next 15 calendar days, will be the same measurements. Everything remains the same, but with other legal coverage. The rules are the same. With 15 more days we will take 23 days, we hope to lay the foundations to control the pandemic. ”Therefore, the same measures will be followed in the municipalities in which they were present, except Alcalá de Henares, which has improved its data. “In addition, he called for “prevent the virus from spreading uncontrollably on this bridge”.

In her appearance, Illa assured that the Government has done “what it had to do. We provide a legal security framework so that these measures can be applied. We are where we are because some have wanted to get here. Other courts have ratified these measures. “

“Six out of ten basic areas of Madrid are above the threshold adopted. Better if we all go together, the Government is going to do what it has to do to protect the health of the Spanish, “he assured. Questioned by the declaration of the State of Alarm in any other community, the Minister of Health has made it clear that” the rest of the communities are acting according to the early response plan. If they meet the criteria, of extreme performance, they will have to implement the measures“.

Operation of more than 7,000 policemen

For his part, Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska appealed to the “responsible” behavior of citizens that they have been demonstrating since the beginning of the pandemic. “Forces and bodies they ensure the health and safety of citizens from the first moment of the pandemic, and they will continue to play that role. Our priority is none other than the health of the Spanish. With that objective, and with the legal framework of the State of Alarm, the necessary deployment of the National Police and the Civil Guard has been ordered. “

An operation that will mobilize more than 7,000 units “immediately, to guarantee the measures in the Royal Decree of the State of Alarm. Controls at different exit points in the affected municipalities, as well as in the main public transport infrastructures “.

“The different municipal police will also participate in the device. A coordination center has been set up, which will meet daily to assess the situation. Since this pandemic began, they have once again won the recognition of the Spanish, “said Marlaska.

Regarding the entry of the State of Alarm, Marlaska affirms that the fact of sanctioning It will not have a collection purpose, but rather to comply with the measures to guarantee health. “The sanctions will be applied with proportionality and necessity. The state of alarm does not imply the suspension of fundamental rights. The important thing is that everyone complies with the regulations. “