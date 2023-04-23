Chihuahua.- This Saturday, Rear Admiral Salvador Gonzalez, delegate of the Migration’s national institute (INM) in Chihuahuaby a federal judge.

The above, because it is presumed responsible in the death of 40 migrants and injuries of another 25, in the fire of the immigration station of Juarez City From the past March 27threports the newspaper Excelsior.

Federal judge Juan José Chávez Montes also set a period of 4 months for the next hearing.

González must remain prisoner inside of the ceresus 3 of this same border, add the information.

The judge estimated that Salvador Gonzalezas INM delegate in the state of Chihuahua, was the responsibleof all immigration offices and stations.

Should have ensured proper functioning of them, he added, what would have prevented the tragedy for which he is judged.

The Federal Public Ministry demonstrated that González was ignored in its public exercise, which led to the well-known consequences.

González did not take into account or let go of all the irregularities, deficiencies and errors in which the migratory station that caught fire worked.

For all of the above, Judge Chávez Montes decided to link Salvador González to the process.

It is “for the crimes of improper exercise of public function, intentional homicide and injuries.”