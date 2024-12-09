

Salvador Gomar arrived at the Westin Cuzco Hotel in Madrid with his book under his arm: a program of 164 measures and eleven basic principles. His starting eleven, as he himself said. He is, by number of endorsements, the second of the candidates for the presidency of the Spanish Federation, but he is convinced of being able to turn around the predictions and win the vote at the General Assembly on December 16. At the moment, although he tried to talk about his measures, he had to deny that he is Luis Rubiales’ candidate and that his work will not be continuous. «Since August 25, I have not heard anything from Rubiales. I know he goes to Valencia because he has his daughters there, but I have never met him. We were all presidents of Rubiales. We were part of the Board of Directors. But if we start to evaluate who is from Rubiales and who is not…

The president of the Valencian territorial organization says that he wants to bring common sense and stability to Hispaniola, and above all to de-judicialize the institution. «We have been in a precarious situation for a year and a half. I just want to talk about football, about improvements. “Go hand in hand with UEFA, FIFA and the Government.”

Broadly speaking, his program includes improvements in the refereeing team, in non-professional competitions or in futsal (he promised to double his budget). In detail, he expressed his confidence in Luis de la Fuente as a coach. In fact, he said that renewing the Riojan would be one of his first measures. And he hoped to be able to convince FIFA that the 2030 World Cup final be held “next door”, in reference to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Gomar also became emotional when talking about his land, unable to continue his speech when remembering what happened: «We do not have to forget about those affected by DANA. “We all have to fight so that those 20,000 affected licenses can play soon.” And, finally, he promised to maintain a good relationship with both the League and AFE: «We must discuss, but in a conciliatory, motivated way. Justifying each measure” and limiting his mandate to two terms: “I am not here to perpetuate myself. Two terms will be enough. “I don’t know if it should be signed or not.”