Salvador del Solar presented yesterday Don’t break me, Argentine-Peruvian tape in which he alternates with the Argentine stars Carla Peterson and Julieta Díaz and the musician Fito Paez. The screening of the film directed by Azul Lombardía and which will enter our billboard this September 21 served to give me my opinion on the political situation.

—Tomorrow (today) the so-called ‘March for democracy’ will be held. What is your opinion?

—I think that the element that is missing in our current political activity is citizen protagonism, not that it has been absent, but, as we all know, the citizen presence to express what they feel in the streets, and to try to make a difference and that those who today have the temporary role of holding political positions listen is a crucial element that always has to be in a democracy. It is normal to have moments of great presence and then a cycle of rather less presence. I see that it is very important that the citizen presence grows and is felt, and that those who, as I said, at this moment exercise political responsibilities listen. That is democracy. I think we are at a moment where it is essential that concerns that I think are very justified about the health of our democracy be heard. Because for a democracy to have a minimum of health, there must be independence of powers, they must be respected, and the citizens must be listened to. So I think these are very important moments for this to happen, and I hope that the protagonism we need is strong and growing.

—Will you continue as an observer or would you dare to hold a political position?

—As I have said more than once, I do not see myself in the field of politics. I feel like I had the opportunity to participate in public service. That is an honor for any citizen and I took it as an opportunity to serve where I did the best I could. Politics is always very difficult, but the field in which I have always wanted to be is acting, directing, audiovisual, theater, and that is where I am back and I think it is the place that I chose for myself.

Don’t break me. Photo: compositionLR

Del Solar in comedy

Regarding Don’t break me, the former premier explained that it has been a gift to participate in said feature film, where he plays a wayward guru.

“As you say, in general, my career has not gone through the comedy genre and for me it has been a surprise and challenge, and also a nice opportunity. We often hear and I believe it is true that comedy is more demanding than drama, and this is not to belittle drama at all. Comedy has the challenge, the time of that feeling of having a very precise time and demands from you as an actor a very great degree of attention and listening. On the other hand, it demands the true root of acting, which is a willingness to play, to play that sounds very easy, but when one is on a stage or recording set what one plays is many times more difficult than one would think. , and I took it as an invitation to have fun and play and to bring out of my imagination a character as hilarious as the one I have had to play.

—Without spoiler, it could be said that it is a mockery of the so-called cult of beauty.

—Yes, it is important because the predominant point of view of this story is a female point of view, from the two protagonists, where the pressure that is exerted to always be young is analyzed. The title of the film has to do with something like “don’t bother me.” It is a comedy with a great cast of actresses and actors, but with a female lead role that falls to two great actresses.

Fito Paez. He has the role of a TV director. In the photo, with the director, Azul Lombardía. Photo: diffusion

—How was it alternating with Fito Páez?

—When I found out it would be there I took it as a gift. Fito Páez is also a film lover who has gone behind the cameras. He plays a television director. It was nice to share a movie where he is.

