For five weeks, Salvador del Solar will film Ramón, a film that will have scenes in the city of Mito, in Junín. The story is the director's second film after nine years of his debut feature, Magallanes. The film stars Peruvian actor Emanuel Soriano and Spanish actor Álvaro Cervantes, along with Jely Reátegui and Liliana Trujillo.

“It tells the story of Ramón, who receives the ashes of his father, with whom he had a distant relationship. During the confinement due to the pandemic, he meets Mateo, a young Spanish man who is stranded in his building. Despite their differences, a deep relationship emerges between them, which leads them to question their own identities,” the synopsis says. “Mateo decides to stay and accompany Ramón on a trip to leave the ashes of his father in Huancayo, his homeland. During this journey, Ramón discovers that he has been searching for answers to the wrong questions and ends up understanding that he must give himself the best place for his father's ashes to heal his wounds and embrace life again. .

According to the statement, the film is a co-production of Tondero with the Spanish production company El Deseo, by award-winning filmmaker Pedro Almódovar. It should be noted that Del Solar won the DAFO award for Ramón, in the National Competition for Fiction Feature Film Projects. “It is a sophisticated, profound and contemporary exploration of the friendship between two men that challenges heteronormativity through a masterful handling of erotic play and seduction,” said the jury.

With his first film as a director, Magallanes —which featured Magaly Solier in the lead role— Del Solar participated in film festivals. Its world premiere was at the Toronto Film Festival and it was nominated for best Ibero-American film at the Goya Awards. It is presumed that Ramón will seek the same route in film events. “The confinement that caused the context of the pandemic to accompany a leading character who is not only distanced, but is forced to receive the ashes and have them in his small apartment from which he cannot leave, a father with whom he really does not “he made peace,” the director declared to Diario Hoy.

On the production team is the Colombian art director Diego López, from the film El olvido que seremos and 'El Chapo', as well as the Peruvian director of photography Inti Briones from Canción sin nombre. “A team that accompanies Salvador del Solar in this new film project that will hit theaters at the end of this year.” The former Minister of Culture wrote the script together with the filmmaker and playwright Héctor Gálvez (from NN and Paraíso).