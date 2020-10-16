Cienfuegos and Vidal Francisco Soberón Sanz, former Secretary of the Navy, during the ceremony of the review of the Mexican Army. DIEGO SIMÓN SÁNCHEZ / Cuartoscuro

Not a few minutes had passed since his arrest when his name became what it was so many times during his years with Enrique Peña Nieto: trend. Salvador Cienfuegos, the general who led the fight against organized crime between 2012 and 2018, a hero of a thousand battles from which he always came out alive, has returned to the headlines when he was only thinking of spending a few days with his family in California. He did so when he was arrested at the Los Angeles airport at the request of the DEA, the all-powerful anti-narcotics agency of the United States, which considers that Cienfuegos, the former head of the Mexican Army, has pending accounts to settle “for drug transportation and distribution.” and that it will do so in the same New York Court where Joaquín was tried El Chapo Guzmán and the process against Genaro García Luna is carried out.

His detention, however, transcends six years, countries and governments. It is also a missile for the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has made the Army one of the pillars of his policy. The Armed Forces, unlike the parties, are a chalice that is handled outside the daily political mire and even from this last battle Cienfuegos had emerged unscathed.

Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, 72, fully embodies what is expected of a military man: cordial, dry and highly respected by the troops. During his tenure, he behaved loyally with Peña Nieto despite the sad role entrusted to him: acting as local police to stop the bleeding of almost 80 deaths a day. In that direction he contained the violence and did everything possible to hide the abuses by the military, such as the extrajudicial killing in Tlatlaya or the disappearance of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa, on which he refused to collaborate despite the fact that his men had a important role as witnesses.

Cienfuegos was not part of the plans of this Government, it was not on their radar. The military had been left out of the hunt and capture of the Fourth Transformation. Proof of this is that his arrest in California was not communicated in a morning, but rather through Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who in turn had been previously informed by the United States Ambassador Christopher Landau. So out of place was he that López Obrador himself learned of the arrest minutes before 9 p.m. after the journalist Ginger Thompson did.

The arrest of General Cienfuegos is part of the myths that fall every morning. One day the all-powerful Emilio Lozoya arrives under arrest from Spain; another García Luna is tried in a United States court and another, Felipe Calderón’s party, is prohibited from formalizing his registration. Every day, a tower of the old regime falls, many times thanks to the collaboration, or decision, of the United States, which does the work that has always been demanded of Mexico.

It is the first time the United States has aimed so high. The arrest of Cienfuegos is not trivial, it is the head of the Army of the southern neighbor for an entire six-year term, the same person, however, who the Pentagon awarded for his career two years ago. Overacting in front of the United States at election time can have terrible consequences and standing idly by when a Major General is arrested will affect the troops and the institution.

The son of a seamstress and a colonel who died when he was two years old, Salvador Cienfuegos, was born on June 14, 1948 in Mexico City. The first time he approached the Mixcoac Military College, he was not even old enough to enter. He was finally admitted at the age of 15 and in the institution he has developed his entire life from the first battalion in Jalisco to Guerrero or Chiapas at the head of the military region.

Sources consulted by this newspaper agree that the arrest was not in coordination with the United States, which opens up questions about the collaboration between the two countries. “Until now the military was untouchable, and even more so a Secretary of Defense. It is a hard blow in the institutional and in the symbolic because it is a general. The arrest will have consequences and the military are surely surprised and outraged by this arrest, ”says Eunice Rendón, an expert in Security, who dealt with Cienfuegos on different occasions.

Like a good military man, he was always silent and walked a step behind President Peña Nieto. One of the few times that he left the script, he recognized that he was willing to return the Army to the barracks, that they were carrying out tasks “that did not correspond to them” because the political class had been unable to train the local police officers who should control crime and end the military presence in the streets.

Since he came to office, he asked for a legal framework to know under what conditions he could act on the street. But that legal framework did not arrive until eight years later and it was to say that the military would continue indefinitely on the street. He was already thinking about retirement and spending his remaining days taking short family trips to California.