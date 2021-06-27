One of the iconic footballers who have come to Mexico in recent years is Salvador Cabins. The former Paraguayan player marked an entire era defending the colors of the Eagles of America, where thanks to his goals, delivery within the field and leadership, he won the affection of the fans. However, an extra-court event ended up taking him away from the courts in 2010, but now he is ready to play again in Aztec territory.
‘Chava’ Cabañas is back in Mexico to play a friendly match called Legend Experience, where former footballers from teams of America and Tigres UANL, many of them with whom the Guaraní shared a dressing room or had rivals in his soccer career.
“It is very nice that they continue to remember you, that you play with other players. It is wonderful that people come out happy and remember us, thanks to them we are great,” said the ‘Marshal’ in an interview for Brand.
Will be next July 10th in the city of Monterrey and on the University field where Salvador Cabins return to the professional courts to show your talents. Other footballers who will be in the friendly match are Hector Mancilla, Adrian Chavez, Damien Alvarez, German Villa, Walter Gaytan, Danilinho, Zague, Cuauhtémoc White, Kalusha, Antonio Carlos Santos, ‘Cuqui’ Silveira, ‘Chamagol’, ‘Kikin’ Fonseca, Luis Hernandez, among others.
