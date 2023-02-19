The political world has also joined the carnival revelry. With emphasis on the cabins in Bahia, well-known names of the Executive and Legislative Powers take advantage of the holiday to travel and celebrate, or simply rest. The mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis (União Brasil) was called a “delight” by Anitta during the passage of the singer’s block in the capital of Bahia. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Janja sought refuge at the Aratu Naval Base, with access to the exclusive Inema beach, 30 kilometers from the center of Salvador, one of the PT’s favorite destinations in previous terms.

For some, the celebrations did not start so well: governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) were booed at the opening of the carnival in São Paulo, at Anhembi.

On Friday night, the 17th, Anitta noticed that Mayor Bruno Reis and a friend were watching her presentation. She greeted the mayor and said that behind him there was a “bofe gato”. Afterwards, she said: “how delicious, the mayor and his friend”. Shortly after the incident, Reis published a photo of the moment, playing with the situation and tagging the woman: “Rebeca, run here!” First lady Rebeca Cardoso responded, with a photo of the couple. “I am very happy and proud, my love, for your first carnival as mayor of Salvador,” she wrote on Instagram.

In addition to Lula, other politicians will spend the holiday strolling, such as the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), former Chief of Staff Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), the vice-president of União Brasil, Antônio Rueda, and the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL), who returned to the capital of Rio de Janeiro to accompany the parades in Sapucaí.

President Lula left for Salvador on Friday afternoon. The Aratu Naval Base gives access to Inema beach, a place frequented by the PT in his previous mandates. The place, by the way, has already received other presidents on vacation, such as Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer. Early this Saturday night, the 18th, there was a strong rumor that Lula would attend Gilberto Gil’s traditional carnival block in Salvador, Expresso 2222, but there was no confirmation.

Lira, Nogueira and Rueda will spend Carnival together in Las Vegas, in the United States. Both parties, União Brasil and Progressistas, intend to join in a federation, and the trip indicates the approach of key figures for this decision. Also in the United States is former president Jair Bolsonaro, who, without a mandate at the moment, has been resting in Orlando since last year.

Before leaving for Las Vegas, Lira watched the opening of Salvador’s carnival on Thursday, the 16th from her cabin. Also present were Senator Weverton Rocha (PDT-MA) and the Governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, who stayed two days in the city before returning to Rio de Janeiro. On Wednesday, the 15th, Castro was in Ondina, also in the capital of Bahia, and watched the pre-Carnival parade Stay With Me, according to the local press.

Boos in SP

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), and the mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), went to fulfill their agenda at the opening of the first night of parades by the special group of samba schools on Friday, at Anhembi. The duo was booed by the audience present at the venue. Both “paraded” on the avenue of the Sambódromo, before the car opened the wings, and heard the boos at that moment.