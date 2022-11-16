After fires that were almost impossible to control in garbage dumps broke out on multiple occasions in the garbage dumps of Salvador Alvarado, the City Council finally took a favorable step to try to stop this problem, as well as regularize the work carried out by the waste collectors. With this, it is intended that there is control over what can be done and what cannot be done in each waste dump.

With the signing a contract the green light was given for José Efrén Cárdenas and Adriana Montoya Gutiérrez to be in charge of put rules in the bins.

In this way, it is said that the waste picker personnel will be kept under control, for this it will be necessary for each person who enters to work at these sites to be registered with the City Hall and provide identification, only with this will they be allowed access. A rather favorable idea, which if executed to the letter, would be a great advance in terms of the environment and the safety of society.

