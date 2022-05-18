Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- With the firm intention of improving the roads of the municipality, the City Council of Salvador Alvarado, resumed the patching in hydraulic concretethe mayor, Armando Camacho Aguilar, reported that he was will give priority to the first and second square of the city, as it is one of the most critical and busy areas Township.

Camacho Aguilar, commented that in total Around nine million pesos are required to improve concrete roads in the municipalityindicated that in the first stage more than one million 300 thousand pesos were invested and in this second stage that he launched, they will invest a similar resource.

The municipal president stated that the actions of the pothole will no longer stop until the rainy season begins in the municipalitysince they will seek that motorists do not damage their cars with the deep potholes that exist in the city.

Armando Camacho, stated that with the pothole the image of the municipality is also modified, as it is a job that has not been done this intensely for many years, however, he asked the citizens to be patient, since many avenues have already fulfilled their useful life, but assured that they will be working hard so that citizens realize that their taxes are being applied correctly.

Regarding the paving of streets, the mayor of Salvador Alvarado stated that efforts have already been sent to the state government and the federal government, so they expect a positive response soon.