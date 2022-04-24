Sinaloa.- A great change is what has been seen in terms of Covid-19 infections in the region, since active cases have been dropping considerably, as well as new infections. And so much so that there are currently only three active cases along the Évora and they are found in Salvador Alvarado, while Angostura and Mocorito are at zero.

It should be noted that according to the Covid case report issued by the Health Secretary, the Évora Region was absent in terms of new infections, deaths and discharged patients. However, it is important to note that in the area there are a total of 28 cases as suspicionof which 13 are for Salvador Alvarado, eight for Angostura and seven for Mocorito.

Similarly, it is necessary to highlight that since the beginning of the pandemic in Salvador Alvarado, 286 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus, while in Mocorito there have been 108 deaths from this virus, and in the coastal municipality of Angosturathere have been 169.

However, the numbers of patients discharged are higher, and 786 days since the start of the pandemic, 2,800 people have recovered in Salvador Alvarado alone, in Mocorito there have been 462 and in Angostura a thousand 93.

Note: Sarahí López