This year marks the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état in Chile, on September 11, 1973: a calendar date that consecrates a tragic day that modified and, for many, cut short the lives of millions of Chileans. The “last tragedy”, to paraphrase the historian of the present time Henry Rousso.

A few days ago, the first milestone of the various commemorative moments that will take place took place: the launch of Daniel Mansuy’s book, Salvador Allende. The Chilean Left and Popular Unity. This is a relevant book in which the author, an important right-wing intellectual who is also the grandson of a former Allende minister (reluctantly, former Rear Admiral Ismael Huerta would quickly transition to active support for the coup), raises with clarity and a lot of balance questions that are difficult to answer from the political and intellectual left, and not only Chilean.

In the first place, it is important to recognize the difficulty of thinking about Allende abstracting from the last day: with that metallic voice that characterized him, Allende delivered a shocking farewell speech on the radio in the middle of the coup, only to immediately commit suicide after the bombing of the presidential palace. . A unique event in the world during the 20th century, which elevates Allende’s immolation to the category of a universal gesture: this is the origin of the difficulty in thinking about Allende. Can you think of Allende? It is quite a challenge, since we are still far from a complete biography, one of those in which justice is done to his life and the time he lived, full of actors not only with interests, but with irreconcilable projects: the emotional charge of that day is of such magnitude that, without a doubt, Allende becomes unthinkable, something like a figure that totalizes and captures not only that day, but the almost thousand days of Popular Unity, making it almost impossible to understand his Government without falling under the spell of the president. It is difficult for him to be from the left without being an Allende, given the sacrificial manner of his death.

However, 50 years later, it is legitimate to wonder about his legacy and, above all, about the viability of that original project of revolutionary transformation through legal means that Allende could describe as the Chilean way to socialism with the smell of empanada and flavor of red wine (appealing to an extraordinary universal, the homeland). Failure or political defeat?

What doubt can there be: the political defeat is evident, and it was not only military. If it is accepted to leave for a minute the perimeter of the massacre (thousands of executed and disappeared detainees, in addition to tens of thousands of exiles), it is not possible to ignore that in the parliamentary elections of March 1973 the opposition obtained 55.49% of the votes, before a massive but minority 44.23% of the votes of the Popular Unity parties (an impressive result for revolutionary leftist forces): no one questioned the result, which reveals the ethos democracy of Allende and his government. But, above all, it must be noted that at the origin of the dictatorship there were minimum levels of legitimacy, for example, observable in the years 1974-1977 in the festivals and mass parties that celebrated the coup and the dictatorship. Terrible, but true. There were many Pinochetistas: 50 years later, few would dare to admit it. It is in this sense, electoral, allegorical and later cultural (with the installation of a counter-revolutionary economic model with a deep neoliberal cut, which has shaped beliefs and behaviors to this day), that the idea of ​​political defeat must be understood.

But with the coup, and that is an alternative that Mansuy’s book opens, there is also a political failure. In what sense? Incoherence of the methods of coalition building of the left parties? Excessive rhetoric on the part of various leftist leaders (excepting the notable case of the Communist Party, whose loyalty to the Allende government was admirable)? Ambiguities and tensions within the Popular Unity parties, to which is added the pressure exerted by the MIR on the left? Impossible arbitration of President Allende? Leadership failure? These are uncomfortable questions that, 50 years away, it is possible to ask with the distance provided by half a century. Paul Sweezy, a well-known left-wing economist and founder of the New Left Review in 1949, had no problem harshly criticizing Popular Unity shortly after the coup occurred.

Left-wing intellectuals and politicians, from Chile and the world, have dodged questions about the reasons for failure (and not just defeat), with very good reasons: Allende’s sacrifice was so sublime, and his farewell speech so magnificent. , that wondering about the failure of a project is putting Allende himself at risk. We know more or less everything about the conspiracy of the United States through the CIA, the corporate boycott and the politicization of unions, the seditious behavior of the right and the coup landing of the Christian Democrats. What we fail to understand is Allende in all his magnitude and in interaction with this ecosystem. To understand, is it necessary to make Allende the culprit? Certainly not: what should be questioned is the nature of the agency of the actors involved, including Allende, as well as the contingency of the moment that, retrospectively, is overwhelmed by the search for the guilty (the former are those who committed crimes, but the explanation does not end with them), determinisms and the fantastic centrality of Allende on the last day.

But there is a much deeper question. If Honneth was able to theorize about the idea of ​​socialism and the aporias of it, isn’t there also a practical and political difficulty with the socialist project? If socialism in the strong sense is a form of organization of production and distribution of wealth that involves addressing the problem of private property, at what point does the break with capitalism take place? Above all, at what point does the break occur when the transformation is taking place under democratic rules? Well then, this is the big question that Allende and the Popular Unity Government are formulating. In this sense, Allende’s suicide can be interpreted as a desperate response to these questions, as testimony to an original attempt or as a dramatic gateway to the social democratic world in a radical way. I am inclined towards the latter alternative, although Allende never uttered the term, let alone speculated on this possibility: it is because of the very long-term results for all the left in the world that I make this possibility explicit. Perhaps the future of the left will go through a less glorious utopia, but a utopia nonetheless: what would the world be like if it were organized around guaranteed social rights in their universal enjoyment, without the need to differentiate or gain prestige in the satisfaction of the vital necessities? What would a world constituted by the real utopia of a equal flowering, abandoning the liberal ideal of equal opportunity in these matters, taking seriously the ideal of equal results?