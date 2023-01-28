The South Sudanese president urinated on himself during a televised ceremony and his image has gone viral. He is the only thing that Kiir has not been able to control, who runs the country like a book dictator.
Salva Kiir Mayardit lowers his head and stares in astonishment at the stain that spreads down his left leg. As the official South Sudan anthem plays, dozens of local and foreign leaders try to maintain their composure and surreptitiously contemplate the unprecedented event. The president of the republic, in the center of the act, has o
#Salva #Kiir #struggling #cowboy #subjugates #South #Sudan
Leave a Reply