“It is necessary to quickly recover the ground lost on cancer prevention and treatment due to Covid-19 and to reduce the access times to services as much as possible. For this reason it is essential that the measures for the recovery of the lists are refinanced in the next budget law The tariff decree on the new Lea is quickly approved in order to reduce inequalities and allow a new update of the Lea, including, for example, Next generation sequencing (Ngs) and nutritional support therapies for cancer patients “. Thus Tonino Aceti, president of Salutequità introducing the seminar ‘Equity of access in Oncology’ which was held this morning in Rome. During the event, promoted and realized with the unconditional contribution of Merck Serono Spa, the 9th Report of Healthcare on the topic, within the Permanent Observatory on the state of care for non-covid patients.

Due to Covid-19 – it emerges from the report – there are 10 Regions that in 2021 have seen their ability to perform class A surgeries for malignant tumors worsening compared to 2019: Liguria, Puglia, Marche , Molise, Veneto, Calabria, Umbria, Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna, PA Trento. According to an Iqvia survey, in 2021 new diagnoses decreased by 8% compared to 2019; access to new treatments also contracted (-9%) as well as hospitalizations for the administration of therapies (-13%). Important contraction also for organized oncological screenings. In the period January 2020-May 2021 the reduction of women examined for cervical cancer was equal to -35.60% compared to 2019, -28.5% of women examined for mammography screening and -34.30% of subjects examined for colorectal screening.

To guarantee quality, safety and equity of access to oncological treatments, the establishment of the Regional Oncological Networks (ROR) was envisaged with the State-Regions Agreement of 30-10-2014, but in 2020 – it was reiterated during the seminar – there are still 4 Regions that have not formalized them with their own regional deed: PA Trento, Abruzzo, Molise and Basilicata. Only Piedmont, Tuscany and Veneto in 2020 formalized an economic-financial plan that ensures the sustainability of the operational continuity of the Oncological Networks, just as only Piedmont, Veneto, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna and Calabria declare to draw up an annual report on the results of the monitoring. of the Diagnostic Therapeutic Assistance Pathways (Pdta) developed by the networks and of the audits carried out.

Then there is the question of access to medicines. “Patients – Aceti complains – still have to deal with approval times by AIFA equal to an average of 251 days in 2020 (for non-generic ones), to which a further 64.5 days must be added for transmission in the Official Gazette and further months for the actual provision of the Regions “. Therefore, “even access to drugs – continues Aceti – must be more timely by continuing to reduce the approval times of the AIFA, those of transmission in the Official Gazette and eliminating the binding regional hospital therapeutic handbooks (Ptor). Finally, Italy needs to quickly equip itself with a solid cancer strategy through the approval of the National Cancer Plan 2022-2027, which, however, must be able to count on specific funding aimed at its implementation “.

To ensure sustainability and equity of access – recalls the president of Salutequità – patients can count on two national funds for innovative oncological and non-oncological drugs (from 2022 the funds are unified) of which, however, in 2021, in full recovery of the treatments missed due to the pandemic, approximately 40 million and over 307 million euros respectively were not spent.

“In addition, today we can fortunately also count on targeted oncological therapies through the execution of Next generation sequencing (Ngs) – underlines Aceti – or tests that identify the presence of any genetic alterations that can be the target of these therapies, guaranteeing at the same time an important level of therapeutic appropriateness “. From the national survey carried out by the Italian Society of Pathology (SIAPeC) Ngs Network – it emerged from the meeting – it emerges that more than half of the centers (57%) that perform Ngs are located in the North while about 80% in the Center- North: 14 laboratories are located in university research centers, 8 in major hospitals, 7 are part of Irccs and one in a private center. Furthermore, currently the NHS has not yet included the Ngs tests within the Lea, limiting itself instead to allocating inadequate funds for their execution (5 million euros in 2022 and 5 million in 2023).