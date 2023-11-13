Palliative care would be necessary for almost 600 thousand people a year (in 84% of deaths), but coverage is still insufficient (according to data from the Ministry of Health, around one person in 3) even for cancer patients alone. That’s not all: among minors, only 15% of those who need them (around 30 thousand) get them. This is what emerges from the Salutequità Observatory ‘Formally established palliative care networks and operational elements’, created with the unconditional contribution of Ucb Pharma, Bristol Myers Squibb, Beigene, Merck Serono Spa, Grunenthal and Sanofi. Chronic pain aside: in Italy, “severe” pain affects around one million people, which becomes 2 million if moderate chronic pain is considered. The average cost of a patient with chronic pain – according to the report – is over 4,500 euros, with direct costs for the National Health Service of around 1,400 euros (almost 3 billion) and the same number of indirect costs (leaves, sick leave, etc.) .

In palliative care and pain therapy – underlines Salutequità in a note – Italy has a record: it was the first in Europe to pass a framework law (38/2010) to recognize the right to measure and treat pain , the treatment of patient and family suffering, the training of professionals and an organization according to clinical networks. However, the last report to Parliament, which was supposed to be annual, dates back to 31 January 2019 and refers to the 2015-2017 time interval, with a reporting ‘gap’ of 6 years compared to the state of the art, the developments of framework law, to the ability to guarantee patients and their families the right not to suffer needlessly. For this reason Salutequità, through its Observatory, wants to bring attention to the topic.

By 2028, palliative care will have to reach 90% of people who need it – Salutequità highlights – but the Court of Auditors underlines how in 2021 (latest available data) “the assistance provided to cancer patients through palliative care network: just 5 Regions, all in the Centre-North, were able to guarantee an adequate level; among the Southern Regions only Puglia, with a percentage of 34.3 comes close to the minimum threshold required (35%) “. Italialongeva data reports that in 2022 only one in 3 people who died from cancer, precisely 36%, had received palliative care assistance: 61 thousand people.

“The data on pediatric palliative care – comments Tonino Aceti, president of Salutequità – are inadmissible for a NHS which claims to put the humanisation of care at the centre. On such a serious issue we expect concrete and decisive interventions in a short time, because those families don’t have time to waste. We need to make up ground on the supply side and adapt it to the real needs of the population. This applies both to pain therapy, which risks becoming a right for those who live in the North, as shown by the distribution of the centers and the use of drugs, both for palliative care, where we still measure the trend considering the assistance offered only to cancer patients”. But “according to European estimates, they represent only 40% of adults who need palliative care. The remaining 60% of those who need it – Aceti points out – are affected by non-oncological chronic degenerative diseases (from cardiovascular diseases to Parkinson’s) And to date they are not subject to evaluation in the new guarantee system of the essential levels of assistance: in other words it is not a parameter for evaluating the performance of the Regions in their ability to guarantee the LEAs”.

All the Regions – the report recalls – should have created the Palliative Care Network, according to the provisions of Law 38/2010, but 13 years later, 2 Regions had not established it in December 2021 according to Agenas: Abruzzo and Marche. All existing networks claim to take oncology and non-oncology patients into their care; 14 had not activated the accreditation procedure. The situation is significantly worse for pediatric palliative care, which was not established in 8 Regions: Abruzzo, Calabria, Lazio, Marche, Puglia, Sardinia, Umbria, Valle d’Aosta. For pain therapy, however, in the absence of institutional data, the Siaarti census (Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care) comes to the rescue, which in 2021 revealed 305 non-cancer pain therapy centers, also located in a heterogeneous manner across the territory: 164 in the North, 64 in the Center and 77 in the South. Things are no better on two other fronts essential for the application of the law.

The use of drugs for the treatment of pain also shows North-South differences, which would require for Salutequità an all-comprehensive evaluation with respect to the organization and development of the reference clinical networks, as well as gaps in diagnosis and treatment starting from chronic pain non-oncological.

In 2022 – Salutequità continues – the AIFA Osmed Report reported that the use of pain medications mainly concerns neuropathic pain (41% of total daily doses, an increase of 4.8% compared to 2021). The use of these drugs decreases moving from North to South, where consumption is 6.2 Ddd (defined daily doses), approximately 22% lower than the national average (7.9); on the other hand, the Northern regions have a consumption level 14% higher (9). The regions in which the use of pain medications (doses per thousand inhabitants per day) is higher than the national average are almost all in the North: Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont, Lombardy, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany . The regions where use is significantly below, between 5.4 and 5.8 Ddd, are Calabria, Campania, Molise, Sicily. It is also striking that, faced with chronic pain, half of the patients were treated for less than 2 weeks and over a third (34%) received a single prescription during the year; the Southern regions report the highest levels of sporadic users (37.8%).

Hence Salutequità’s 5 proposals: 1. Guarantee accountability, taking an updated look at Law 38/2010 both on palliative care and pain therapy. The next appointment not to be missed is December 2023, with the hope that it will represent the restart of the annual reports to Parliament on the state of implementation of Law 38/10, also in view of reaching 90% in 2028 of palliative care provided for in the law of Budget 2023; 2. Close access inequities by addressing delays in law implementation. It is urgent to adapt the care offering in quantitative terms of palliative care in adults and children, as well as pain therapy to the actual needs of the population, also considering the demographic and epidemiological trend. It is also essential to bridge North-South and intra-regional differences in the consumption of appropriate and necessary drugs for the treatment of pain; 3. Update the Lea indicators of the new guarantee system by also including the ability to ensure palliative care and pain therapy for chronic non-cancer patients; 4. Measure assistance in not only quantitative but also qualitative terms (for example clinical audits indicated by Aifa); 5. Ensure that staff working in both palliative care and pain therapy always have adequate and specialized training.