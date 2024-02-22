“Herpes Zoster, also known as Shingles, is a disease that has complications, but is not life-threatening. However, one suffers a lot, both during the initial part of the disease, due to a burning pain that does not allow contact with any material of the patient's skin, and because, in about a third of cases, it gives a complication which is neuralgia. postherpetic”. Thus Francesco Vitale, professor of Hygiene at the University of Palermo, on the sidelines of the event organized by GSK in Rome, on the eve of the Shingles Awareness Week, the international awareness week on Herpes zoster (26 February 2024 – 3 March 2024) .