“Resources are never enough. We need to invest more in research. We need to invest more in prevention. If we commit to doing more, we will probably avoid having chronic diseases and chronic degenerative diseases.” This is what was stated by Francesco Vaia, general director of health prevention at the Ministry of Health, on the occasion of the sixth edition of the 'Inventing for Life Health Summit' organized by MSD Italia.
