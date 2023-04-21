In Italy, treatment for rheumatological diseases costs the community billions of euros every year, between direct and indirect costs. Often with adequate treatments there is a possibility of remission in 50% of cases, hence the importance of acting on early diagnosis and rapid therapeutic intervention. Unfortunately this does not always happen, as explained by Professor Gian Domenico Sebastiani, President of the Italian Society of Rheumatology, meeting in a press conference today in Rome to talk about the identification of pathologies and adherence to treatment. Many pathologies present difficulties and pains that make it difficult to carry out daily activities, which is why In 2021, Sir launched the ‘Early Diagnosis’ campaign, which with the distribution of 200,000 brochures, tried to maintain a dialogue with patients by answering doubts and perplexity. This is what was underlined by the vice president Ennio Lubrano di Scorpaniello. In the post-Covid period there has been a greater discontinuity in treatment: the main cause is the long waiting lists for specialist visits but not only, warns Silvia Tonolo, president of Anmar, the national association of rheumatic patients