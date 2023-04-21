“There are many rheumatological diseases, in their classification recently elaborated by the Italian society of rheumatology, we count about two hundred. Chronic diseases often see rheumatological diseases in first place, these sometimes arrive in adult-juvenile age but are also widespread among children. Very often, these diseases represent the first cause of disability in Western countries. How to prevent? By catching the diagnosis from the first symptoms, in this case we are able to prevent the disease before it develops”.