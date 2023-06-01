“I believe that these investments are very important because it means that our nation is attractive, and the other aspect that is particularly close to my heart is that this investment is largely dedicated to the development of innovative drugs especially in the oncological field. We need to pay great attention today to the oncological disease, during COVID many of these patients were neglected and it is necessary to resume and recover the exams that were skipped during the pandemic. Above all, we need to invest and dedicate ourselves to innovation which represents the best cure for We have been at the forefront in introducing innovative medicines and we want to continue in this direction to ensure that all citizens can have the latest innovations available, and I believe that we must also invest in prevention to ensure that fewer citizens fall ill Italians: this is to make them feel better and to avoid expenses for the national health system, said Health Minister Orazio Schillaci on the sidelines of the press conference for the presentation of the new agreement between MSD and BSP Pharmaceuticals for the production of oncological drugs.”