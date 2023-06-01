“Emphasizing how important this investment is is stating the obvious: it is a sign of how strong our research is and how strong our businesses are. We have a treasure trove on which not enough has been done and we need to catch up in terms of accompaniment and facilitation compared to a bureaucracy that too often makes things difficult for those who want to invest in Lazio. We need to increase the presence of pharmaceutical research and support what is already there with an adequate infrastructure”, declared the President of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca on the sidelines of the press conference for the presentation of the new agreement between MSD and BSP Pharmaceuticals for the production of oncological drugs.