On the sidelines of the event “Screening strategies and prevention of digestive tumours: the European project”, Luigi Ricciardiello, professor of Gastroenterology at the University of Bologna and Sige adviser, recalled how, in the initial stages, colon cancer rectum can be asymptomatic and how important early diagnosis is for this very reason in order to reduce its incidence and facilitate treatment interventions.
#Salute #Ricciardiello #Sige #Colonrectum #cancer #fundamental #screening #early #diagnosis
