(Adnkronos) – “I see the overall public health risk for this enterovirus as very limited, as the World Health Organization also specifies, despite the seriousness of the cases described and the need to be careful and monitor”. This was underlined to Adnkronos Salute by Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the State University of Milan, after the alert launched by the WHO following 9 cases of neonatal sepsis, with 7 deaths, registered in France and associated with an enterovirus type called E- 11, and in particular to a recombinant lineage previously not detected in the country beyond the Alps.

