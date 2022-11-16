“This year’s focus of the Nomisma Observatory’s report is on the impact of energy and packaging material costs on companies. Companies are asking those who have to regulate prices to take into account the period of structural uncertainty because the risk is no longer supplying citizens with medicines at low prices”. Thus the Chief Economist of Nomisma, Lucio Poma, on the sidelines of the presentation of the 2022 report of the Nomisma Observatory: ‘The system of generic drugs in Italy’, held at the Auditorium of the Ara Pacis in Rome.