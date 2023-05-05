“The relationship between haematologists and Ail is essential to put the patient at the center and to improve their quality of life”. Thus the Director of the Hematology Complex Operating Unit of the Cardinal Panico Hospital of Tricase, Vincenzo Pavone, on the sidelines of the convention organized by the Ail entitled ‘Treat and take care’ which has reached its third edition. “For some time now we have noticed a very close relationship between the onset of some onco-haematological pathologies and work activity-he continued-. There is no European and international regulation on the use of certain substances in certain jobs”.