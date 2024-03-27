“Collaboration between universities, institutions and the productive world is a sine qua non to face the challenges of the future”. With these declarations, Prof. Alberto Pastore, Pro Rector of Placement, Scouting, Fund Raising and Business Incubation, spoke following the conference, at La Sapienza University, “The challenges of the world of health of the future – Prospects and Scenarios: the role of University and Industry”, which closes the 2024 edition of “Health4U STEM University J&J Bootcamp”, the J&J Foundation training project in collaboration with La Sapienza University aimed at students who have chose a faculty in the STEM area (scientific-technological disciplines).