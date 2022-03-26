“Italian citizens want a national health service that is close to their needs and therefore that is close in the sense of proximity to care facilities and services. Italians want a health care in which they invest and that is new where they can enjoy innovation and accessibility “. Thus the General Secretary of Cittadinanzattiva, Anna Lisa Mandorino, on the sidelines of the Censis event and of the Italian pharmaceutical company entitled “The Italian Health Day – The construction sites for the health of the future” held in Rome.