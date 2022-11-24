“We collaborate with the majority of scientific societies, from that of orthopedics, with which we address the guidelines for solving problems related to adipose tissue, which is fundamental in all wound healing, at the ministry and in institutional tables, to the Italian society of senologists for the issues of the reconstructive phase in patients with breast cancer, or, in dermatosurgery, we work alongside dermatologists for skin tumors”. Thus Carlo Magliocca, past president of Sicpre, the Italian Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery. In addition to the congresses, the training and information activity in the Sicpre area is intense with initiatives such as the ‘Bra-day’ to “explain to patients with breast cancer, healing and the opportunities for reconstructive surgery”.