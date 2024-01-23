“We have a great commitment to corporate social responsibility which starts from our corporate projects, some of which also have an impact on a global level and have generated an important difference in people's lives”. Nicoletta Luppi, president and managing director of MSD Italia, said this on the sidelines of the event celebrating the fifth year of MSD CrowdCaring, which was created to support innovative projects aimed at improving people's health and quality of life by promoting inclusion and Diversity, without disability, illness or any other form of unfavorable condition being a limit.