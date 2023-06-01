“Today we celebrate an extraordinary opportunity, that is a new investment by MSD in an important reality like the Italian one together with the inauguration of the pharmaceutical table wanted by Mimit together with the Ministry of Health to which all drug companies refer. We announce an important marriage of 200 million euros for the next 10 years between MSD and BSP Italia: it will be aimed at innovation by dealing with research in the field of oncology, which will serve to give more life and quality to patients and will be a new way to build value with Italy and beyond national borders. We would like this renewed dialogue to lead to a new governance for pharmaceutical spending.” Said the President and CEO of MSD Italia Nicoletta Luppi on the sidelines of the press conference for the presentation of the new agreement between MSD and BSP Pharmaceuticals for the production of oncological drugs.