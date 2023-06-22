“When you look at Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, the first feeling you get is that you can’t believe that this disease exists. People who care for ALS patients are heroes, and people with ALS are strong and selfless. Thus, in addition to a drug, in Amylyx we had and have a mission: to help the ALS community and do everything possible to change the disease. Fortunately, our idea turned out to be successful”. So Justin Klee, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, on the sidelines of the institutional meeting in Rome (Palazzo Ferrajoli), on the occasion of the World Day against ALS.

“Our goal is, first of all, to bring the drug AMX0035 to patients as quickly as possible, at the same time to support caregivers, the medical community in every way and arrive at an earlier diagnosis and then reinvest any results obtained in research” he concludes.