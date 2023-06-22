“Our first clinical study showed that the drug AMX0035 slows down the progression of the disease and prolongs the life of patients. It is the first time that in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) we have a drug capable of achieving this goal. From this we understood that we could grow: we are now around 300 people internationally and our goal is, above all, to bring this treatment to people, as quickly as possible, but also to support the community in every way”. In concrete terms, “it means supporting caregivers, doctors, finding ways for earlier diagnosis and then reinvesting every result obtained in research. We are very enthusiastic, we started small but our hope is to one day be able to cure Sla We’re only at the beginning of our journey, but we’re really excited about the progress we’ve made so far.” This was stated by Justin Klee, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, on the sidelines of the institutional meeting held in Rome at Palazzo Ferrajoli on the occasion of the World Day against ALS.

“I am thrilled to be in Rome for the International ALS Dayit is truly an honor. Joshua Cohen and I – says Klee – founded Amylyx about ten years ago because we felt the need to improve treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and ALS. We were university students and we thought about proposing a different therapeutic approach hoping that it would work where others had failed”. “We focused on the aspect of neurodegeneration – adds the founder of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals – which causes motor dysfunction and dementia. The idea was there, but we were just two students and we didn’t know how to proceed. So we started talking to as many people as possible who could help us turn this idea into a treatment and then build a company around it.”

Along this path, the two entrepreneurs discovered the community of people with ALS, the doctors, nurses, associations, who “are simply wonderful. So we thought that we didn’t just have to find a treatment, but that we also had a mission: to help this community and do everything we could to change this disease,” she concludes.