“The Nomisma report highlights some uncertainties of the moment relating to the increase in the production costs of drugs, linked to the question of low selling prices. The increase reduces profit margins and the risk is that those who produce them could make them disappear from the market”. Thus Enrique Hausermann, president of Egualia, on the sidelines of the presentation of the 2022 report of the Nomisma Observatory: ‘The system of generic drugs in Italy’, held at the Auditorium of the Ara Pacis in Rome. “It would be necessary to temporarily review the prices by AIFA and increase the production lots”, he concluded.