“Immunotherapy in recent years has radically changed the life of the cancer patient, first of all obviously extending life, but also improving the quality of life of the patient undergoing therapeutic treatment. According to a research on 5,000 patients, only half know what it actually is immuno-oncology, this campaign will therefore help us to make people understand its importance”. Thus Monica Forchetta, president of Apaim, the Italian melanoma patients’ association, who today participated in Naples in the presentation of the information campaign on immuno-oncology “I know too”, thus representing the patients’ point of view.

“In recent years, associations have played a fundamental role – added Forchetta – above all in acting as a filter between doctors and patients. Campaigns such as ‘I know too’ are important to bring citizens closer to knowledge of information and to support research Citizens respond positively to these events and campaigns, they always participate with enthusiasm and in ever greater numbers”.