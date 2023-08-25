Once you get back from your holidays it can be difficult to start exercising again: after a period of relaxation in which you let yourself go (you went too far with dinners and toasts, stayed up late at night and didn’t workout) it’s not easy, and if you adds the return to work the restart becomes even more complicated. Resuming physical activity helps to readjust to the rhythms prior to the holiday period “provided the person chooses which exercise to practice with the support of a sports medicine specialist and a sports science graduate trainer with whom to work on intensity, duration and frequency of the exercise”, warns Gianfranco Beltrami, vice president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation (Fmsi).

“Whether it’s aerobic sports (walking, running, swimming, cycling), power sports (weight lifting in the gym) or aerobic and anaerobic activity (football, volleyball, basketball) it doesn’t matter – Beltrami explains to Adnkronos Salute – the council it’s always the same: relying on the sports medicine specialist who, after a careful clinical visit, an electrocardiogram and any other tests, will be able to indicate the best strategy for resuming activity based on age, physical conditions, any pathologies and the type of previous training. Otherwise you could only risk doing damage”.

Especially the subject of mature age, over 40, “if not trained – Beltrami points out – will have to resume very gradually”, doing both “aerobic activity” such as walking, cycling or slow running, and “muscle toning and strengthening activities at least a couple times a week”. A previously trained youngster, on the other hand, “will always be able to gradually resume his sport, being careful to also take care of nutrition, correct hydration and recovery, to avoid work overloads that can predispose to injuries”.

‘It’s never too late to start, movement is vital’

Obviously “also in this case – remarks the expert – the workloads will have to be personalized on the indication of the sports medicine specialist, who will be able to collaborate in the case of team sports with the athletic trainer and the coach”.

It is important “to start moving again to fight a sedentary lifestyle and incorrect lifestyles – recommends Beltrami – it is never too late to start doing physical activity and even those who have arrived at a late age leading a substantially sedentary life will have enormous health benefits by starting a properly executed exercise program. For the human body, “movement is vital – he says – while a sedentary lifestyle not only increases the risk of disease, but causes an acceleration of the aging of all organs and systems, with progressive limitation of all body functions”.