“Fewer and fewer young people are approaching the sector, we believe the meeting between industry and university is fundamental”. These are the words of Gabriele Fischetto, president of the J&J Foundation – president and CEO of Johnson & Johnson Medical, on the sidelines of the conference held at La Sapienza University entitled “The challenges of the world of future health – Prospects and Scenarios: the role of the University and Industry”. The meeting closes the 2024 edition of “Health4U STEM University J&J Bootcamp”, the J&J Foundation training project created in collaboration with La Sapienza University. A meeting aimed at students who have chosen a faculty in the STEM area (scientific-technological disciplines) to show real aspects and applications of the J&J industrial world.