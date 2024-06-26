“In the experimental model in mice, it was seen that if they are treated with this drug, inflammation and fibrosis are reduced. There are now also data, obtained from trials that have been conducted with finerenone on patients, which demonstrate that in the blood of these patients there is a reduction in various biomarkers of inflammation and fibrosis”. Paola Fioretto, professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Padua, said this to Adnkronos on the sidelines of the press conference promoted by Bayer, during which it was announced that the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has admitted finerenone to reimbursement, a new drug for the treatment of chronic kidney disease in stages 3 and 4, associated with type 2 diabetes in adult patients with albuminuria, in addition to the standard of care.