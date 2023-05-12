“Making immunotherapy known is absolutely essential. Clinical research has played a fundamental role in recent years in the progress we have achieved in oncology and immunotherapy unquestionably represents the type of treatment and the type of approach that has allowed us to obtain the more consistent results. This was stated by Ferdinando De Vita, director of the Department of Precision Medicine and professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, today at the presentation of the information campaign on immuno-oncology “I know too”, the first stage of which is held in Naples with an information gazebo in Piazza Cavour until Sunday 14 May.

“Today there is a fairly widespread awareness in various sections of the population about the efficacy of immunotherapy, for which – added De Vita – often the question that patients ask us is that of being able to receive immunotherapy treatment. The task, of course, is to to correctly inform the population and therefore initiatives such as ‘I know too’ are fundamental. Only correct information can allow the whole community to acquire the possibilities that modern immunotherapy can offer today in the treatment of oncological pathologies, allowing made the chronicity and therefore of the long-term survival, and in some cases even the recovery, of many sick people”.