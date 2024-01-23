“In the panorama of platforms, Eppela identifies itself as a crowdfunding platform with a reward & donation model and with MSD CrowdCaring it has launched a mentoring initiative, in which projects are carefully selected by the MSD committee and launched in crowdfunding. Projects that achieve success and public favor are co-financed by MSD”. These are the words of Paola D'Agostino, legal representative of Eppela, on the occasion of the event celebrating the fifth year of MSD CrowdCaring, which was created to support innovative projects aimed at improving the health and quality of life of people by promoting inclusion and Diversity, without disability, illness or any other form of unfavorable condition being a limit.