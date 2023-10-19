“The food supplement is central when the awareness grows within the consumer that it helps to improve a state of well-being”. With these declarations, Andrea Costa, Siit CEO, spoke on the occasion of the round table preview presentation of the “Zenessere. Balance, Nature and Wellbeing”, organized by Zentiva, a leading company in the development and supply of quality medicines at affordable prices, at the Swiss Center in Milan.
