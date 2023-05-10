“Microbiology represents the ‘cornerstone’ on which the health system is based and the allocation of ad hoc funds for the implementation of technologies and human resources dedicated to research would be desirable and appropriate”. This was stated by Pierangelo Clerici, president of the Association of Italian clinical microbiologists (Amcli Ets) commenting on the success of the National Congress (Amcli 2023).

“If the” microbiology and virology laboratories “no longer provided the data on the microorganisms found – continues Clerici – it would no longer be possible to know the spread of pathogenic viruses and bacteria that can compromise the life of each of us and, above all, there would be no elements to intervene adequately both on the front of primary and secondary prevention, and on that of anti-infective therapies”.

With over 1500 participants, the Amcli 2023 National Congress – explains a note released by the scientific society – confirms the growing interest in microbiology issues. Testimony of this new trend is the participation of 111 postgraduates in microbiology and virology, who constitute the future of the profession. Of these, 25% came from Lombardy, 24% from Emilia Romagna, 13% from Campania, 8% from Lazio and Piedmont, 6% from Veneto, 5% from Calabria and Tuscany with shareholdings also from Sardinia, Trentino Alto Adige and Umbria.

The recent congress made it possible to deal with issues of high social importance. In his speech on ‘Covid-19: did we come out better?’, Nando Pagnoncelli, president of Ipsos and professor of ‘Analysis of public opinion’ at the Catholic University of Milan, analyzed the data of some opinion polls on the changes induced by the pandemic on the population. “Interesting elements emerged from the analysis – recalls Pagnoncelli -. In the various phases of the pandemic there has been a succession of various critical emotional states such as anxiety and worry (69%), nervousness (46%), depression and sadness (40%). A progressive improvement – he adds – was certainly possible thanks to the vaccination campaign but also thanks to the dissemination capacity of health professionals including microbiologists involved in the front line in the identification of the virus, considered by 79% of the sample analyzed as reliable sources of information”.

The survey also shows – the Amcli note continues – the urgent request for greater investments by the Government in health and healthcare by citizens (55%), considered the most urgent problem to pay attention to, priority also with respect to the issue of work and that of energy costs.

During the Congress, the Amcli board wanted to underline the importance of the role of the clinical microbiologist in the research, detection and typing of microorganisms, which are the basis of prevention and intervention strategies against infectious diseases. Often it is not considered – the Amlci experts recall – but ‘surveillance’, which consists in the detection of microorganisms, is carried out by the microbiology and virology laboratories, the only ones entitled to detect them through the investigations of competence.

On the occasion of the Congress, as usual, the names of the three best projects presented by the teams of microbiologists were communicated. This year, out of a total of 347 projects presented, 188 came from teams made up of young people, demonstrating the great vitality of microbiology.

The winners are: Poster 004 entitled ‘Characterization of antimicrobial activity of the nanocomposite Agnps_Cnc-Go biliary stent manufacturing’, which demonstrated how a new and revolutionary composite material, applied in the production of biliary stents, can improve the care of affected patients from obstructive diseases of the biliary tract; ilPoster 195 entitled ‘Identification of rare case of candidemia by Candida palmioleophila using whole genome sequencing (Wgs)’ in which the Wgs sequencing analysis confirmed a suspected diagnosis, i.e. a rare case of candidemia caused by C. palmioleophila in an affected patient from haematological neoplasia, providing more in-depth knowledge of these environmental yeasts which present, with high frequency, resistance phenomena to the most common antifungals.

Finally – concludes the Amcli note – Poster 280 entitled ‘Viral meningoencephalitis: 10 years of diagnostic expertise’ was awarded, which demonstrates how the viral etiological agent is closely related to the age and immune status of patients, an aid for the definition of an appropriate diagnostic-assistance procedure.