(Adnkronos) – Federico Chinni, CEO of Ucb Italia, is launching the “Put psoriasis offside” campaign. An initiative created to raise awareness of public opinion and of people suffering from psoriasis, so that they know that, with the help of specialists, it is possible to live the life you want despite the disease.
#Salute #Chinni #Ucbs #turnover #invested #research #development
Junk food addiction mostly affects women over the age of 50
Of Silvia Turin The results of a survey by the University of Michigan: 13% of Americans between the ages of...
Leave a Reply